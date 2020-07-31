Naya Rivera Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Naya Rivera was laid to rest in a private funeral service.

The private funeral for the Glee star took place at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that it was a small ceremony with approximately 25 guests consisting of family members and close friends, including some of her former co-stars.

The death certificate was filed in Ventura County, California and confirmed that her cause of death was "drowning" in mere minutes. The death certificate also stated that there were no other conditions that contributed to her cause of death.

Rivera and her 4-year-old son Josey rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru on July 8 when she went missing. Josey told police that his mother went swimming and never returned. Authorities discovered Rivera's body in the lake on July 13, five days after she went missing.

Fans made a makeshift memorial for Rivera at Lake Piru that is currently adorned with flowers, flags, cards and art. Some of her fellow Glee co-stars visited the memorial and even left a prop from the set at the memorial site.

Fans have also planned a candlelight vigil to honor the late actress that is set to take place at Lake Piru on August 1.