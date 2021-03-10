Did Ryan Murphy Lie About Creating a College Fund for the Late Naya Rivera’s Son?

Naya Rivera’s father accused Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy of not fulfilling his promise to create a college fund for the late star's son, Josey.

On Tuesday (March 9), Naya’s father George Rivera tweeted his frustrations about the showrunner.

First, George responded to a fan’s tweet from July 2020 regarding Ryan’s initial statement about Naya's passing, which included his promise to create a college fund for Josey.

"Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do," George wrote. "I’m about to blow up this story ... and make sure [that he] knows that I know.”

George also claimed that Ryan engaged in "broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures" and made "no phone call" to him.

Fans encouraged George to continue to share his story.

"When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' ... vocalize a good game, but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create," George added. "Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in an unexplainable tragedy."

Afterwards, Ryan responded to the social media backlash on Twitter. He claimed that he still intends to create the the fund, but indicated that he has not yet started the process.

"Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan [Glee co-creators] have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust," Ryan tweeted. "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

Naya passed away in July 2020 while out boating on California's Lake Piru with her then 4-year-old son, Josey. Josey's father and Naya's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, currently has custody of the child.