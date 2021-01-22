Ryan Dorsey Gives Update on Son Josey Half a Year After Naya Rivera’s Death

Ryan Dorsey gave an update on his and Naya Rivera's son Josey just six months after the actress's death by drowning.

On Thursday (January 21) on his Instagram page, Dorsey shared a photo of 5-year-old Josey showing off his new Panthers football merchandise.

"This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone," Dorsey captioned the image, explaining how "at such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old."

"Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his [resilience]," Dorsey added, before addressing his son directly.

"You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

Dorsey also shared that, much like the rest of the world in 2020, he had a tough year in 2020 that he and his son "will never forget."

"We think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency...I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere — no matter how hard it is," he concluded.

A week ago, on January 12, Rivera would have celebrated her 34th birthday. Last Tuesday, Dorsey shared an image of the family together: "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34... I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha... Rest easy old lady..."

Rivera died on July 8, 2020 at the age of 33.