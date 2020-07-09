‘Glee’ Stars and Celebrities React to Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Naya Rivera's former Glee co-stars and other celebrities are sharing their reactions to her disappearance.

Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce on Glee, asked for everyone's prayers. "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "We need your love and light."

Demi Lovato, who guest-starred on the show as Rivera's love interest, shared a photo of a candle burning. "Please pray for [Naya] to be found safe and sound," she wrote in a black and white Instagram Story.

Actress Jackée Harry shared a video of a young Rivera acting alongside her. "Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera," she wrote. "We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short."

Rivera was boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Wednesday (July 8) at a lake just north of Los Angeles when she went missing in the water. Josey told the police that his mom went swimming but never returned to the boat.

See celebrities' reactions, below.