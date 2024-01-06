Is a ‘Glee’ Revival in the Works?

Could Glee return to television?

Original Glee co-creator, Brad Falchuk, who is also the husband of Glee actress Gwyneth Paltrow, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the iconic 2000's musical series and its potential for a return to the small screen.

"None of us were prepared for that level of success. I was younger, it was a little overwhelming, and a lot of us got caught up in our egos," he admitted. "There was a feeling of scarcity. We were writing about high school, so it’s very hard not to regress a little. It was a crucible. At the same time, we had so much fun and everyone got along so well. Things went to hell, and then everyone got along again. It was chaotic. I’d never want to go back there, and then I’ll think, 'Gosh, I’d love to go back there.'"

When asked about the longstanding rumors of a Glee revival or reboot, he gave quite a frank answer.

"I’m sure everything is always on the table, but is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way? So much of what Glee was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker," he shared.

In November 2022, fellow co-creator Ryan Murphy spoke to cast members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) on their “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” podcast about the potential of an updated series and what they should have done on the original.

"I’m at the phase now with that show where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time [since it ended]," he told the actors. "Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

"Like, it’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while," he added. "But I don’t know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be in my life another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it."

As for mistakes, Murphy said that the show should have ended sooner than it did. “If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” Murphy said, referencing actor Cory Monteith's death in July 2013, prior to Season 5 of the show. Looking back at that time, he should have said, "That's the end."

“Because you can’t really recover from something like that. It wasn’t a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning," he explained of Monteith's cause of death, a drug overdose.