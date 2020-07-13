‘Glee’ Cast Members Gather at Lake Where Naya Rivera Died

Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars paid tribute to the star at Lake Piru where Rivera died earlier today.

Fans and journalists took screenshots from a news broadcast on Monday (July 13) that showed Heather Morris along with other Glee stars and Rivera's parents. The group was seen holding hands on the shoreline in remembrance of Rivera, whose body was discovered this morning.

Yesterday, Rivera's former Glee co-star, Amber Riley, published a statement on social media for those who were concerned that some cast members (including Lea Michele) weren't posting directly about Rivera online.

"Show some respect," she tweeted Sunday (July 12). "All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now."