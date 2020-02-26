Liam Payne and Maya Henry Reportedly Call It Quits

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have reportedly broken up after six months of dating.

The 26-year-old and 19-year-old singer have not been photographed together publicly since December of 2019. The Sun first reported the news of their breakup after he allegedly told his friends that he is single and "looking forward to the future."

"Things between Liam and Maya had been rocky recently and they eventually decided to call it a day," a source told the outlet. They added, "He was extremely busy at the end of last year and when he eventually stopped, they were both able to re-evaluate exactly what they want."

The source claimed that the pair "decided to go their separate ways but he [Payne] isn’t moping and wants to put it behind him."

The singer and model began dating in 2019 after Payne broke things off with Cheryl Tweedy. They went public with their relationship in August of that year after first meeting at a One Direction meet and greet in September of 2015.