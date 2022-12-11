Liam Payne Apologizes For Bashing Former One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne backtracked on his previous words about his former One Direction bandmates.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), the "Strip That Down" singer addressed the negative comments that he made on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in June.

It all began when his World Cup team wasn't doing well so he shared a selfie with the caption, "Patiently waiting for the blame and 'I blocked Liam' trend on Twitter if England loses."

Things turned serious when a fan responded that she laughed at his post and admitted that he "won." He thanked her before he revealed how bad things got for him.

"It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for 3 months," he claimed.

"You guys know I'm sorry about all that stuff," he added. "I love my boys no sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else."

"Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I'm really glad to lose it," he continued. Payne concluded his message with the hope that fans could forgive him for his past comments and that he is able to laugh at the memes and jokes made at his expense and to, "keep em coming."

Two days after the podcast interview aired, Payne apologized for his comments regarding his and Zayn Malik's upbringing and Malik's breakup with Gigi Hadid. However, he did not address or apologize for the other comments that included why he hated Louis Tomlinson "hated each other" while they were in 1D, among other negative comments.