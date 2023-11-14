Lil’ Kim Says Her Memoir Will Outsell the Bible

Lil' Kim expects her upcoming memoir to outsell the Bible.

The 49-year-old rap star is currently preparing to release The Queen Bee, and Kim has predicted that it will be a huge success.

The "Lighters Up" hit-maker said on Instagram: "When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible. And that’s crazy. And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that."

Despite this, Kim admitted to having some issues with publishing companies, claiming that "some crazy s--t" has already gone on behind the scenes.

The rapper explained: "You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you."

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently revealed that she's really keen to collaborate with Kim.

The chart-topping star is determined to create a "great" song with the rap legend.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cardi shared: "The thing is that I want us to have such a great, undeniable song because I know people are going to judge it, be so harsh on us. So, it's like, I wanna make sure that it's going to be the greatest song!

"But I would love, love, love, love to do a song with Lil' Kim. I love her. She's the sweetest thing ever. And she's so cute!"

Nicki Minaj has also heaped praise on Kim, admitting that she's had a huge influence on the rap industry.

Nicki said on Instagram Live: "When myself or Lil' Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give that woman her just due about what she did."