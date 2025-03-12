There's nothing like fresh Maine lobster, and I say Maine because 93% of all of the country's lobsters come from that stunning state.

Whether you're grabbing a lobster roll in the middle of the country at some bistro or enjoying a lobster dinner seaside in California or the Carolinas, according to the Toronto Culture Instagram page, you can thank Maine fishermen for every scrumptious bite.

Imagine living in the Northeast, and especially New England, where the deliciousness of Maine lobster is second nature and still immensely appreciated.

Sadly, the annual lobster catch in Maine waters has dropped from 50 million to 39 million since 2021.

The Gulf of Maine is heating up three times faster than other ocean waters, pushing lobsters into Canada’s cooler waters and reshaping the industry.

According to The Weather Network website, while some harsh winters have affected lobster fishing in Maine over the last 15 years, the lobster catches are at their lowest since 2010.

Hello, Canada.

The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming ocean territories in the world, and that is causing lobsters to head north to Canada's cooler water.

This serious situation is impacting Maine's fisheries, which in turn affects the United States economy as a whole.

According to the Everything About Canada Instagram post marine life will adapt to climate change, and in this case, that means lobsters are making their way to the Bay of Fundy, surrounded by New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and surrounding Atlantic waters

Warmer waters make lobsters more vulnerable to disease, reduce food availability, and lower survival rates for juveniles.

Then there's the Trump tariffs that could cripple Maine's lobster industry. Talk about adding insult to injury.

According to the Maine Public Radio website, around $200 million worth of lobster is sent to Canada annually, processed, and then sent back to America and third markets, but that number will drop as these lobsters leave.

Right now, to combat the problem, officials in Maine are helping support the lobster industry with grants.

