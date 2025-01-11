Where to Ice Skate on the Longest Trail in the Country

It's a pristine winter wonderland, simply perfect for a getaway in the quaintness of New England. If you're going to enjoy skiing the east, grab some ice skates as well.

There's a little town on the border of New Hampshire and Vermont that's home to the longest skating trail in the United States. It has over four miles of glorious skating for any level and even has night skating if you're up for it on the glowing ice.

The best part is that it's free.

Lake Morey Resort via Facebook Lake Morey Resort via Facebook loading...

According to the Lake Morey Skate Trail at Lake Morey Resort, the 4.3 miles of this well-maintained ice trail loops the shores of beautiful Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont, with panoramic views and fresh air. Some folks have seen the occasional bald eagle.

The quaint hamlet of Fairlee is on the New Hampshire border and you inexpensively rent skates and accessories right there at the Fairlee Town Beach if you don't own your own. Lake Morey Skate Trail says that there are trailheads for skaters to jump on and start this magnificent adventure, and it's free if you have your own skates.

Lake Morey Resort via Facebook Lake Morey Resort via Facebook loading...

According to Lake Morey Resort, there's an impressive number of volunteers and organizations that help preserve the beauty and serenity that everyone enjoys around the lake.

This clearly isn't just a winter destination, but as you can imagine, Lake Morey is a dazzling summer destination for boating and swimming as well. It's got well-maintained trails throughout the hillsides surrounding the lake, where you can venture into forests and hills and discover waterfalls and birds of prey on your own or with guided tours.

