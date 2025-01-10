Why Can’t Pacific Ocean Water Be Used to Put Out the Los Angeles Fires?

The recent and still-raging Los Angeles wildfires have prompted some online to wonder: Can we use ocean water to fight fires?

While the Pacific Ocean sits adjacent to the city of Los Angeles, several factors render its use in firefighting impractical and even potentially harmful.

But why can't water from the ocean be used to fight the fires? It all comes down to several factors.

It's Harmful to Equipment



One of the main reasons why ocean water can't be used is due to its effect on equipment. According to The Independent, seawater contains high levels of salt, which can be corrosive to standard firefighting equipment.

Using saltwater in hoses, pumps and aircraft/vehicles not designed for it can lead to equipment damage and reduced effectiveness over time, Technology.org reports, meaning the long-term maintenance costs and potential equipment failures outweigh any immediate benefits.

Environmental Reasons

According to Yahoo!, another reason seawater cannot be used to fight fires is its potentially detrimental impact on land ecosystems.

According to News.com, the water's salt content can harm vegetation, soil and wildlife, potentially hindering ecosystem recovery post-fire. Plus, ocean water can, through runoff, disrupt freshwater systems and the lifeforms and aquatic plants that reside in lakes, ponds, rivers, etc.

Freshwater is preferred in firefighting to minimize adverse environmental impacts and promote quicker regeneration.

Logistical Dilemmas



Transporting large volumes of seawater from the ocean to inland fire sites poses significant logistical hurdles. The process would require special equipment and infrastructure, such as high-capacity pumps and corrosion-resistant pipelines, which are not readily available.

Deploying these systems in emergency situations would be time-consuming and resource-intensive, potentially delaying firefighting efforts.

Additionally, seawater would have a lesser effect than freshwater. The Independent reports saltwater carries an electrical charge greater than freshwater, making it more volatile to use when fighting flames.