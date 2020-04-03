Lorde Is Spending Quarantine Baking Bread ‘With a Girlfriend’ and Working on Her Next Album

Lorde revealed what she's been up to while she's in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (April 2), the 23-year-old singer-songwriter spoke with New Zealand’s The Edge radio station, where she not only confirmed she’s currently self-isolating "with a girlfriend" but that she has some new music in the works.

Lorde explained that when she's not staying busy doing things like "baking so much bread you wouldn't believe it," as well as other delicious desserts like lemon loaves and vegetable tarts, she's been working on the follow-up to her 2017 sophomore album, Melodrama.

“It’s definitely too soon for me to talk about anything,” she said. “But I will say that it’s been a very productive year.”

You can check out Lorde's interview, below:

This music update comes five months after Lorde revealed her new album will be delayed due to the heartbreak she felt over the death of her beloved dog Pearl.

"I’m asking for your patience, as 2020 comes around and you start to wonder where the next record is," she wrote in her newsletter to fans. "I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you. It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side.

Lorde continued, "But when this great loss crystallizes inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully, I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do."