Macklemore’s Seattle Home Robbed by Masked Intruders While His Three Children Slept Upstairs (REPORT)

Macklemore and his family endured a terrifying ordeal over the weekend after intruders broke into their Seattle home while his three young children were sleeping inside.

According to multiple reports, the break-in occurred just before 1 a.m. on Saturday (June 7), when two masked suspects allegedly entered through an unlocked patio door.

The rapper’s children—Sloane, 10, Colette, 7, and Hugo, 3—were asleep upstairs at the time of the invasion.

The family’s nanny, who was in the home, was reportedly sprayed with bear mace and forced to lead the suspects to the master bedroom.

Once inside, the intruders allegedly rummaged through drawers and raided a closet filled with clothing, jewelry, and shoes.

READ MORE: Sherri Papini’s Kidnapping Hoax: How She Lied, Confessed and Is Now Rewriting History

The incident report states that the nanny was thrown to the ground and held there with a boot on the back of her neck.

"She began to scream, so they got her up and pinned her against a wall, the shorter one holding her mouth shut," the report reads.

"At this point, she tried to kick the shorter one in the groin, but was unable to, so she bit his hand hard, causing him to let go. She then fled through the bathroom and out of the house. She knocked on several doors before someone let her in and allowed her to call police," the report continues.

READ MORE: Hollywood’s Trashy Lingerie at Center of Homicide After Man Shoots Brother to Save Elderly Mom (REPORT)

Authorities arrived at the scene, secured the property, and safely evacuated the children. They were later placed in the care of family members.

Macklemore has not yet commented publicly. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing as Seattle police continue to collect evidence and search for the suspects.