An iconic Hollywood lingerie hot spot is at the center of a tragedy after a man shot and killed his brother who was attacking their 80-year-old mother.

Trashy Lingerie owner Randy Shrier, 58, son of original store founders and owners Mitch and Tracy Shrier, reportedly shot his brother Robert, 61, to death on March 7 during a violent altercation at their parents' home.

Hollywood LA News reports Randy arrived to his mother's house, which is located on the street behind the family's famous La Cienega Boulevard shop, after receiving a distressing call from her asking for help.

When he arrived with a shotgun, he saw his brother Robert choking their elderly mother, who had also possibly been struck by a baseball bat.

KTLA 5 reports Randy reportedly fired a warning shot before shooting Robert in the torso once, killing him.

"In his mind, he had no other choice but to shoot his brother," Detective Sam Marullo of LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit said in a statement, per Beverly Press Park La Brea News.

The shooting occurred around 1:25PM and Robert was declared deceased at 1:40PM (PST), according to Hollywood LA News.

The LAPD were dispatched to the residence on North Alfred Street after receiving “multiple calls about shots fired.”

Randy was reportedly detained and questioned but not arrested. According to reports, the homicide was declared “justifiable” and there will be no charges.

Beverly Press Park La Brea News reports investigators believe Robert, who allegedly threatened to kill Tracy, was “suffering from mental health issues” and said there had “been problems between the man and other family members in the past.”

According to the newspaper, Tracy survived and is currently recovering.

Robert was identified as the deceased by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, case no. 2025-04320.

Inside Hollywood's Iconic Trashy Lingerie

Opened in 1973, Trashy Lingerie has been an iconic part of the Hollywood fashion, film, music and adult entertainment industries for 50 years.

Located at 402 La Cienega Blvd in Los Angeles, Calif., the pink-drenched lingerie store founded by couple Mitch and Tracy Shrier—now run by their son Randy—has operated as a shining beacon of sex appeal for celebrities in need of custom corsets, costumes and stockings.

Trashy Lingerie's designed have been featured in hundreds of films, music videos, magazines, books, concerts and more. The store was heavily featured on the 2000s reality TV series The Girls Next Door, as well as in countless Playboy magazine centerfolds.

Stars such as Katy Perry, Madison Beer, Ariana Grande, Liv Tyler, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson and more have all donned various sexy styles from the shop for parties and performances alike, and even Reese Witherspoon's iconic Legally Blonde pink bunny costume was purchased from Trashy Lingerie.

Perhaps most famously, Madonna's black-and-gold bustier from the 1987 Who's That Girl World Tour was a Trashy Lingerie design. The bustier has since been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The Frederick's of Hollywood Museum.