Macy’s Is Shutting Down Even More Stores This Year Than Previously Announced

Macy's is the latest department store to announce more closures than what was expected before.

Previously, the chain announced that it would be closing 50 stores by the end of 2024, according to the Daily Mail.

However, that number has now changed and it has left many employees of the franchise to wonder which locations will be shut down.

How Many Stores Total Is Macy's Closing?

The Daily Mail announced that Macy's has now upped its closures from 50 to 55 stores that are to be shut down by the end of the year. Nevertheless, the outlet reports that the current CEO, Tony Spring, has announced a major turnout effort.

Part of the plan is to leave just 350 stores nationwide by 2026. That means that the brand is set to close more than a third of their stores.

Macy's has not shared what store locations are expected to close.

Why Is Macy's Closing so Many Stores?

Macy's plans to focus its energy on its other companies such as Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury.

Retail expert Neil Saunders spoke to the Daily Mail as to why the chain is looking to close more stores.

"The biggest things that have gone wrong at Macy's are the quality of the stores and the product assortment," he said.

"And so over the years customers have deserted it, sales have tumbled and store productivity has gone down. All the metrics have gone in the wrong direction," Saunders added.

READ MORE: Party Pooper: Party City Closing Locations Across America

Chief financial officer Adrian Mitchell spoke during an earnings call where he shared that that the company is "very pleased with the progress" that the company is making selling off its stores.

Previously, Macy's was in talks to have two investors to buy out the chain, however, those plans were scrapped.

At the time, Macy's said that the deal was not of interest to the shareholders of the company.