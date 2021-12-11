Fans React to Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ First Look

Social media is divided over the first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald.

On Friday (Dec. 10), Warner Bros. released the teaser trailer for the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel series, Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Before the full-length official trailer releases on Dec. 13, fans were treated with a sneak peek at Mikkelsen's portrayal of the villain for the first time.

A good majority of social media reactions to Mikkelsen's portrayal have been of disappointment.

While some want Depp to return to the role, others seem surprised that production didn't attempt to make Mikkelsen's Grindelwald look similar to Depp's Grindelwald for continuity's sake. However, some are excited to see Mikkelsen's take on the role.

Johnny Depp's original version of the character had spiked grey hair and a mustache. Mikkelsen's version has flat grey hair parted to the side and no mustache.

Depp was asked to exit the franchise in November 2020 directly after he lost his libel case against a British newspaper. He sued The Sun after the publication published a headline calling him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard have accused each other of domestic violence.

The upcoming film will be set in the 1930s and show what takes place in the Wizarding World in the lead up to World War II. It will take place in various countries including Bhutan, Germany, China, Brazil, the U.S. and the U.K.

The film will see Grindelwald's power increase as Dumbledore (Jude Law) asks Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to go on an epic mission to defeat the evil wizard's growing army.

Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters Apr. 8.

See fan reactions, below.