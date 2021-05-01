Mads Mikkelsen Reveals How His ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Character Will Differ From Johnny Depp’s Portrayal

Mads Mikkelsen revealed what the character of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts will be like compared to Johnny Depp's version of the character.

Mikkelsen spoke with Total Film and revealed that the third installment of the franchise has completed filming. He noted that there are "some really interesting, heartbreaking stories" in the film.

The actor compared his interpretation of Grindelwald to his previous portrayal of the Hannibal Lecter from the 2013 television series, Hannibal. In the series, he took on the iconic role following Anthony Hopkins' original portrayal of the cannibalistic serial killer.

"This is obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film," he shared. "So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognize it, but we’ve also said we have to make it our own."

In December 2020, Mikkelsen spoke about attempting to find said "bridges."

"This is the tricky part. We're still working it out," he said at the time. "There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved."

Mikkelsen added that he has been a fan of Depp's since he was a young man and understands that he can not copy what Depp has already done.

"To try to bring his [Depp's] intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go," he said. "I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path."