‘Cruel’ Man Confesses He Slept With Girlfriend’s Sister ‘Twice’ During an Argument

A woman is conflicted on whether she should break up with her boyfriend after he declared that he hooked up with her sister during an argument.

"Ever since dating him for two years I've gotten the feeling he may have been into her. He once told me she was more attractive than me in an argument. I never know how my boyfriend actually feels about me until we argue," she wrote on Reddit. "Not everything that comes out of his mouth is true but there's been times I have a gut feeling about how he might feel and then when we argue he verbally says everything I had a gut feeling about."

The woman explained that her boyfriend and sister were friends before they got together.

"My boyfriend would bring up my sister constantly and when she would come over he wanted her to hang out with us. There have been times my sister has even lied about my boyfriend when she didn't have a reason to," she recalled. "My boyfriend was honest about everything when it came to my sister, that my sister had to stop lying about certain things. I caught her in a lie and she got mad about it and screamed she didn't care about my relationship but was lying to me to avoid being a mediator."

She continued, "About maybe four months ago while he and I were broken up for a minute, he went over to her house. I never knew about it and neither told me… he did of course but when we were arguing."

He originally told her that nothing happened between her sister and him, and that he "was only there for 5 minutes."

"I don't know why but we have gotten into a few more fights these past few months and every argument he has mentioned that he slept with my sister," and teased her that she's still dating someone who had sex with her sister twice.

"I honestly don't know what to do with this or if this is true," she added. "I know to break up with my boyfriend but I'm not sure about my sister since she lies as well."

In the comments, Reddit users gave her some tough love, with many stating she needed to ditch her boyfriend.

"Dude, cut them both out of your life. Where's your self respect?," one person wrote.

"Seriously, wtf. How can you even be in the same room with such an a--hole?," another user chimed in.

"He isn’t aiming to tease with this, he is aiming to wound. He’s the kind of trash to actively try to cause pain to you just because you’re arguing, when you’re meant to be the person he loves. No loving partner does this. Amputate this cruel sh--bag from your life," a third person commented.