Confused Man Demands Paternity Test After Swearing He and Pregnant Girlfriend Never Had Sex

A man on Reddit is questioning his girlfriend's pregnancy after declaring that he never even had sex with her.

"My girlfriend and I dry humped about some months ago. She was in sweat shorts and underwear and I was naked. I ejaculated. She said she was in her fertile window and she’s been freaking out since," he shared.

"She just got a test [pregnancy] done and it’s positive," he continued on Reddit.

The man admitted he is "so confused" because his girlfriend was dressed during their intimacy.

"I’m so lost right now. Should I believe I am responsible? I’m asking for a prenatal test but she’s refusing," he concluded his post.

Users in the comments agreed the man should get a paternity test.

"No. You have a right to know. Do not sign a birth certificate without a paternity test," one person wrote.

"She either isn't actually pregnant at all, or she cheated. I hate using the word 'impossible,' but it is virtually impossible that she got pregnant from the activity described," another user chimed in.

"No. Get a test, full stop. Do not sign anything. DO NOT SIGN ANYTHING ... Your girl banged some other dude, got knocked up, and is now tryna pin it on you without even giving you some actual booty," someone else commented.