Panhandling Man Dressed as Jack Sparrow Dubbed ‘Johnny Debt’ by the Internet

A new video of a Johnny Depp look-alike is gaining traction on the internet.

In the viral clip shared on Twitter, a man in Peru dressed like Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean perfectly emulates Depp's mannerisms while taking out a toy gun and walking toward a car, where he then proceeds to ask for donations.

After collecting some money from the person in the car, the panhandling pirate gives a Jack Sparrow-like smirk and saunters away.

His clever begging technique and uncanny appearance as Jack Sparrow has resulted in the internet hilariously dubbing the man "Johnny Debt."

Watch below:

While the original video appeared online two months ago, it recently gained traction again in the wake of Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp recently won a defamation case against Heard for her 2018 article in the Washington Post. She was asked to pay $10.3 million in damages to the actor.

As of reporting, Heard's team is now actively seeking to overturn the verdict that was reached. Her lawyers claim the conclusion that was drawn during the trial was not supported by the evidence shown.

Additionally, the Aquaman star's legal team also claims the jury's $10.3 million judgement on Heard is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury's determination that both she and Depp defamed one another.

It is worth noting that while Depp did win compensatory damages of $10.3 million and punitive damages of $350,000, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.