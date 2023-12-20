Man in ‘Shock’ After Finding out Girlfriend Has Been Cheating on Him for Months

A man on Reddit is revealing how he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and why is not acting on it yet.

In his post, the man shared that the couple shares a baby and they live together. However, his girlfriend has been cheating on him.

"I recently found out my girlfriend who we recently had a baby together 9 month old. As well as live together has been cheating on me for months with somebody back in our home state every time she visits for major events going on," his post began.

"Like recently it was for thanksgiving I had work in the morning she told me she booked a flight with out letting me know. I was pissed bc that meant I wouldn’t see my daughter on her first thanksgiving and had no thanksgiving meal. Barely heard from her on the four day trip. My buddy said something doesn’t sound rite and if I ever checked her phone," he continued.

The man shared that he had never checked her phone before, however, he broke and ended up going through it.

"Saw rite away on messenger she was seeing this guy since June back and fourth messages of him calling her 'bae' and 'beautiful'. As well as them confirming multiple meet up her whole trip as far as her getting picked up by him thanksgiving night when she said she had a long day with our daughter and passed out," he revealed.

"Obviously I’m in shock and can’t even believe it. I’ve been paying for all the bills over the past two years out of four. I’m done with her but haven’t told her yet," the man said.

"AITAH for acting like I know nothing so I can save a little bit of money and fix some priorities before I tell her. Also reach out to a lawyer bc I know she’s gonna try to move back to our home state and take my daughter with her. I wish she would have just been honest with me o just got a different place for us when I could have gotten a 1/1 for me and my daughter and had more money monthly as it’s been a struggle," his post concluded.

People the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not in the wrong in this situation.

"Not by a long shot. She has been looking out for her well being for the last 6 months. It is about time you look out for your own," one person said.

"NTA, but you need a paternity test," another person advised.

"After you figure things out money-wise, and after you speak to your lawyer- confront your partner. Also, make sure your baby is yours man. This woman could’ve been cheating for longer than you know," someone else shared.