Man Slammed for Getting High, Ruining Roommate’s Romantic Dinner

Living with roommates can be difficult under certain circumstances, as one Reddit user recently discovered.

In a post on the forum, a man explained he was asked to make himself scarce so his roommate could have a romantic dinner with his girlfriend. However, he decided to spark up a blunt, which led to a "ruined" night for the roommate.

"So, here's the deal. My roommate, Greg, has been seeing this girl, Lisa, for a few weeks. He's head over heels, always talking about her, playing love songs on his guitar, the whole shebang. He told me he was planning a romantic dinner for her at our apartment and asked if I could make myself scarce for the evening. I agreed, thinking I'd just head to a friend's place and chill," he began.

"However, my plans fell through, and I ended up at home. Not wanting to intrude, I decided to stay in my room. I got a bit bored and thought, 'Why not light up a Dapper Doobie and relax?' So, I did. About an hour later, I got the munchies. I tiptoed to the kitchen, trying to be as quiet as possible. But as luck would have it, I knocked over a jar of spaghetti sauce. It shattered, sauce went everywhere, and the noise was... well, loud," he continued.

"Greg and Lisa rushed in, and the look on their faces was a mix of shock and horror. The romantic ambiance was ruined, and there I was, in the middle of the mess, holding a half-eaten sandwich," the man shared, adding: "Lisa found it hilarious and couldn't stop laughing. Greg, on the other hand, was livid. He said I ruined his perfect evening and that I did it on purpose because I was jealous of his new relationship."

Despite apologizing, the man's roommate refuses to speak to him now.

"I apologized profusely and offered to clean up, but the mood was already killed. Lisa left shortly after, and now Greg isn't talking to me. So, Reddit, [am I the a--hole] for accidentally crashing my roommate's romantic dinner? I'm actually having a really hard time with the anxiety of living with someone that's so upset with me over an accident," he concluded.

In the comments, many people slammed the man for getting high and making a mess of his roommate's romantic date.

"It’s really not that hard to just go somewhere and chill for the one night that you agreed to," one person commented.

"You agreed to be gone but you weren't," another wrote.

"[You're the a--hole] for not doing as you said you would. You said you wouldn't be around. You were," someone else shared.

"C'mon, dude. You didn't 'accidentally' get high. This wasn't an 'accident,'" another user criticized.

However, a few people took his side.

"Your plans ended, you went back to the house/apartment you pay for. You got high, who cares. You dropped a jar, who cares. The girl found it hilarious, your roommate is a doofus for not playing it off," someone wrote.

"Am I the only one who doesn’t take 'make yourself scarce' as 'you’re not allowed within a 5 mile radius of the place'?" another asked.