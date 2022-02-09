Holy parenting no-no, Batman!

A husband is apparently prepared to miss the birth of his child as the baby's expected due date falls on the same day the new Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman is due to hit theaters: March 4, 2022.

Sharing her story anonymously, a 25-year-old pregnant woman took to Reddit to ask if she was the "a--hole" for being upset her husband, 28, is willing to skip out on what is supposed to be one of the most important days in their life together for a superhero movie.

"My husband and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing in early March," the expectant mother wrote. "My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it on opening day."

Now, the couple has run into a little snag: "The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due date, but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases."

The reason the frustrated mom-to-be's husband gave as to why he is so eager to see the new superhero flick? He wants to avoid spoilers. (It's Batman and we kind of know how the story goes by now, so we're not sure how many spoilers can be had, but whatevs...)

"He says it is important to see the movie on the first day because of spoilers. He said that even if I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrive a few hours late — which he says is not such a big deal."

The man went a step further and accused his wife of being "irrational and emotional" due to being pregnant when she expressed her frustration over him prioritizing a movie over her and his baby.

The woman concluded by saying she's ultimately "upset because I feel de-prioritized by him."

Reddit users flocked to the comment section in support of the pregnant wife.

"If my partner said that to me with a straight face, I would be preparing for the single parent life. That's downright delusional," a user commented, while another wrote: "Not just missing the birth of his child but not supporting his wife through the pain? I mean this is one of the most physically difficult and dangerous things a woman can do and he’s…. prioritizing a movie…. wtf."

"He thinks possibly being spoiled on a superhero movie is a bigger deal than possibly missing the birth of his child. I'm sorry you're having a baby with someone with such messed up priorities," a third person weighed in.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user tried to offer the husband a solution to his problem: "I think it is fine for him to buy the ticket, probably fine for him to go if it is close by your house and you have an emergency backup for getting to the hospital - but OBVIOUSLY he should be leaving his ringer on and checking messages frequently ready to leave at a moment's notice if you contact him."

