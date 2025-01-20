Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Stabbing at Taylor Swift-Themed Event

The man responsible for the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance class in England has pleaded guilty nearly six months after the crime.

According to Sky News, Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a bladed article and two terror-related charges (producing the deadly poison ricin and the possession of an Al Qaeda training manual).

Rudakubana, 18, had previously refused to speak at earlier trials and had originally pleaded not guilty, according to E! News.

"You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence," Judge Julian Goose said in response to the sudden plea change.

The outlet reported that Rudakubana remained quiet and seated during Judge Goose's response.

The heinous attack occurred in July in Southport, a seaside town in England, at a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" for young children.

"My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:47 a.m. at an address in Southport. When they arrived, they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at the time, per E!

"It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Kennedy added.

The cruel attack took the lives of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured in the attack.

"The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story after learning of the attack.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," she added.