UPDATE: 2 Dead, 9 Injured After Mass Stabbing at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class

Content warning: knife violence.

UPDATE (4:00PM ET): In a press conference, Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy confirmed that two children have died and nine other people were injured in the mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

Six of the injured victims are in critical condition.

"It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Kennedy said.

ORIGINAL STORY (1:40PM ET): A Taylor Swift-themed dance party for kids in Southport, England, ended in tragedy on Monday (July 29) after a mass stabbing.

According to Newsweek, a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the crime where at least eight people fell victim to the stabbing.

The New York Post reported that one young girl was killed in the incident.

"We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible," they added.

The police also confirmed that the suspect "remains in custody" for further questioning.

READ MORE: Is Taylor Swift Actually in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

In a tweet, the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that eight victims had been transported to local hospitals.

"So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital," they said.

A local business owner described the terrifying scene as something out of a "horror movie" and compared the tragedy to "something from America."

"The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie. It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport," Colin Parry said, per Newsweek.

Another local shop owner shared their perspective with the Post.

"I saw seven to 10 kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding," they said. "They were in the road, running from the nursery. They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere."

The tragedy occurred near Hart Space Studios, which was hosting a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for children ages six to 11, according to People.

25 children were reportedly in attendance at the event.

An employee at the studio released a statement about the shocking crime on Facebook.

"We are one big family at The Hart Space and this cuts deep. There are absolutely no words to describe what's happened today and I'm praying for all families affected. Let's hold them all in our thoughts and please no more speculation until more information is released," Katrina Marie wrote.