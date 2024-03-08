‘Lazy’ Man Raging After Mom Tells His Girlfriend to Dump Him

A woman's son, 20, is raging after she told his girlfriend, Lily, of three years to dump him.

I love my son and I hate to say this, but he’s not turned out to be a good person. He has very little work ethic, has no desire to get a job or go to college, and spends most of his time gaming or partying. Lily on the other hand, is the polar opposite. She’s very studious, has aspirations to be a doctor, is a very good swimmer, and is currently away at college," she wrote on Reddit.

When the two first started dating in high school, they were perfect for each other.

"Since then, it’s rapidly deteriorated. I know my son still loves Lily, but he never gives her the attention she deserves and with her clear potential, I just feel she deserves better," the mom continued.

Recently while Lily was visiting, she could tell she was "visibly upset."

"When my son went to the store, I asked her if she was okay, and she told me that she didn’t know what to do and wondered why my son had such little ambition and was so lazy. I told her I didn’t see it changing anytime soon (as that’s my view given it’s been ongoing for almost two years); when she asked what I would do in her situation, I told her to put herself first and what she wanted. Lily thanked me and said she’d think about things," she recalled.

Lily eventually broke up with her son, and he blew up at her.

"I asked him what she said and apparently the message referred to 'discussions with your mom' that had made her rethink the relationship. My son was livid that I’d gotten involved and said I’d overstepped boundaries. I told him that I didn’t advise Lily to leave him, just said she had to make her own choices and decide what was best for her," she noted.

Her son is refusing to talk to her, and her husband is upset as he believes without Lily, his son will continue to spiral.

"I also miss having Lily around," she concluded her post.

Users blasted her son in the comment section.

"You didn't tell her to end the relationship, you told her to consider her needs. Your son certainly wasn't. Tell your husband it isn't up to Lily to get your son out of his rut and maybe he needs to spend more time, teaching him how to be a good man and not a mooch. Let your son be angry, he will do one of two things: stay angry or get off his butt and start pulling his own weight. Too many young adults have little to no aspirations and are more concerned living in the moment," one person wrote.

"No wonder her son has no ambition and expects his gf to do all the emotional labor in the relationship — he learned it from his father," another user scoffed.

"You need to tell your son actions have consequences, and his lack of actions are why Lily has finally left him. Ask why someone that has as much going for her as Lily does should be with his lazy unmotivated a--? What has he done to show he is worth her time and effort?," a third person commented.