Man Regrets Asking Beautiful Wife for Open Marriage, Gets Fired After Asking Co-Worker Out

A man on Reddit admitted he regrets asking his wife of 19 years for an open marriage all so he could ask a co-worker out. Now, he feels like a "complete idiot" who "made a mistake" after watching his wife get asked out on multiple dates all while he was fired from his job.

"I love my wife but I felt like the spark was gone from our lives. I didn't want to divorce her so I proposed an open marriage. She was upset initially but eventually she agreed. I have learned that just because I wasn't as attracted to my wife as I was when we got married it doesn't mean other men would feel the same. My wife has so many men and dates she doesn't know what to do with them all," he wrote.

"Meanwhile it's the opposite for me. Not only that but after my wife agreed to an open marriage I asked a woman who was a colleague of mine out on a date. I was a manager at my job but I wasn't her manager. We worked in completely different divisions and our work had nothing to do with each other's jobs. But even though I wasn't her manager and I am in an open marriage she complained to her manager and showed HR my messages. I lost my job," he continued on Reddit.

When he asked his wife to "close" their marriage, she declined, telling him she was "happy with how things are" now.

"It's killing me when I know she is with other men. My brother called me a moron when I told him and said expecting my wife to look like she did when she got married made me a dunce. He even went so far as to say she takes good care of herself and is in great shape for 44, she just doesn't look 20. He had the nerve to say my wife looks better than me and I could stand to lose some weight," he shared.

The man noted he loves his wife but is worried now that she "doesn't want to close the marriage."

"I'm not worried about money because we both work, but I do not want a divorce. I'm just glad my daughter enlisted in the [Royal Canadian Air Force] and isn't here to see our marriage falling apart," he concluded.

Users in the comments blasted the man and told him he brought the situation on himself.

"You asked for this. You literally lead your family into this. This is on you. You sound extremely selfish. The only reason you want it to end is because you were rejected while she was accepted," one person wrote.

"He absolutely expected to get a lot sex with other women while his wife had none. It wasn't for the benefit for both of them, it was only for him. He expected her not to do anything with anyone, while he does, but now that the situation is reversed he's devastated and wants her to stop. But I don't think he would stop if she was the one devastated while he's getting some action. Disgusting and absolutely un-empathetic," another commented.

"You had a crush on someone at work. You asked your wife for a pass. She doesn't want to but eventually agrees. You ask out your crush. She rejects you. You suddenly don't want the marriage open? Lol. Dude you had a specific person in mind. Don’t dip your pen in company ink, and don’t harass people at work. Power dynamics are a real issue whether you are her manager or not," someone else weighed in.