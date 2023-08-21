Man on Reddit Draws Mixed Reactions After Telling Wife Her ‘Cold’ Mother-in-Law Will ‘Never Love Her’

A man's post on Reddit was met with varying opinions after he shared he told his wife to stop trying to get his mom to "love" her.

"I have been married to my wife for two years and the best way to describe my mother is cold, she'd not rude or anything ... just disinterested in my wife. The best way I can explain my mom is that she is tired. She had a really hard life, doesn’t have much affection left to give and she rarely gets close to anyone," he wrote.

"It’s pure disinterest and she can’t bring herself to care about new people. She’s a retired old lady that just want to sit on the porch not make small talk with people. I’ve explained this to my wife before and told my mother's story," the man continued on Reddit.

The man recalled a recent party at his mom's house, revealing his mom "doesn’t like it when people bring food" as she wants to solely provide for guests.

"My wife came from work and she brought food, potatoe salad. I stopped her from bringing it in, the whole night she is just bothering [my mom] when she was on the porch. Asking her if she wants to go on a shopping trip, when my mom asks for some quiet she still talks on," he shared.

Eventually, he pulled his wife away from his mom as he could see the old woman "was getting close to the end of her rope."

"We had a talk in the car what that was all about, and she just wants to be loved by her [mother-in-law]. She is being nice so she doesn’t get why she doesn’t like her. I told her my mother will never love her and to just stop. What she is doing is actively making her dislike you and to leave the women alone," he wrote, adding that his wife called him a "jerk" and hasn't spoken to him since.

Users in the comments offered up their own mixed assessments of his wife's relationship with his mom.

"She's a retired old lady that just want to sit on the porch not make small talk with people. Honestly, your mom sounds like my life goals. It sucks for your wife but let people be. Not everyone will be liked by everyone and your wife should be old and mature enough to understand that," one person wrote.

"I would actually look forward to these kinds of family gatherings. I would politely sit in silence on the other side of the porch and we could pet the cat in turns," another person chimed in.

"I'm an introvert but still find it very stressful to have in-laws who barely talk to me. Have you ever experienced having to sit in a room with a random almost-stranger who won't speak to you but just sits there and looks at you? It's super awkward," someone else argued.

"Damn instead of just saying 'hey babe don’t try so hard let her warm up to you.' You just went full on 'abandon all hope ye who enter into my family,'" another user commented.