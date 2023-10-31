Man Refuses to See Sister-in-Law Who Keeps Making Racist Jokes About His Wife

A man on Reddit refuses to hang out with his sister-in-law because she repeatedly insults his wife by making racist jokes.

"...The other night my brother invited me to his home so that we could chat about something. So he asked me why we never spend time with his family and I told him pretty bluntly it's because we just don't like being around his wife so we just don't spend as much time with his family," he wrote.

"Some context on why me and my wife hate his wife ... she is like absolutely the worst. She constantly makes uncomfortable jokes to my wife who's from Thailand, it's usually the general stuff like 'your [sic] just with him for the green card' or 'how much did he buy you for?' which makes her incredibly uncomfortable. She is also incredibly judgmental about our choice not to have any kids so we can save money to spend on ourselves," the man continued on Reddit.

The man's brother defended his wife's "sense of humor" and insisted he was "just being sensitive." In return, the man "told him until he found a way to get her to be amicable with us we weren't going to see him outside of family gatherings."

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Believe ‘Crazy’ Sister-in-Law’s Lie That His Wife Cheated on Him

Readers in the comments section backed the man and blasted both his brother and the brother's wife.

"Ask him to explain why it's funny. Keep asking until he does. It makes it awkward AF but they need to feel awkward about saying such gross things," one person wrote.

"Inform him that his spouse is a bigot and that it's only a joke if everyone finds it funny," another chimed in.

"Those jokes not only insult his wife, but him too. Like saying he bought a mail bride?! It's messed up," someone else commented.