Man Upset After Wife ‘Double-Checks’ Bag He Packed for Their Daughters

A woman sparked a debate on Reddit after sharing that her husband was frustrated after she double-checked the bag he packed for their daughters.

"My (36F) husband (39M) and I are going on a brief vacation with our daughters (twins, 5 yo)," she wrote. "I was busy at work getting things done before I had to go away, and when I came home I saw that my husband had already packed our girls’ bags, which is something that I usually do whenever we leave town."

The mother-of-two continued, "So I opened the bags to see what he put in there and to see if he hadn’t forgotten anything. He asked me what I was doing, and I told him I was just double checking."

She was surprised that he got upset with her for double-checking his packing job.

"He said I made him feel like I don’t even trust him to pack two bags, and that I sometimes complain that he could help more with the girls and around the house but I always take matters into my own hands when he tries to be proactive," she recalled.

The woman felt as if he was "making a big deal" out of nothing.

"I was simply double checking – and thank god I did because he didn’t pack enough underwear and packed a sweater that doesn’t fit our daughter anymore," she added. "He is now giving me the silent treatment."

In the comments, Reddit users debated on whether or not she was in the wrong for questioning her husband's packing abilities.

"While it is not ok for him to give you the silent treatment (and that alone could maybe turn this into an E-S-H situation), I can empathize with your husband here. Based on his reaction, I’m sure it wasn’t the first time where he was made to feel that the things he tried to do for your daughters or around the house weren’t good enough for you, or by your standards," one person wrote.

"You can empathize with an a--hole, too. Which he is. OP just wanted to make sure *for the sake of her daughters* that everything was good. The husband is insecure, and would rather have packed poorly then be undermined. Who suffers for his hurt pride? The kids," another user chimed in.

"His reaction could be an emotional response to OP because OP constantly second guesses him and puts him down or it could be an ego fueled immature outburst despite him consistently failing to adequately prepare their children over the years which necessitates OP double checking everything. We just don't know. As someone married with children, I actually appreciate my partner double checking things to make sure there's nothing I might have overlooked or forgotten; with two young ones it's EASY to forget something. We're a team and that is a form of support, not a personal insult," a third person commented.