Man With Facial Deformities Told to Leave Restaurant Because He Was ‘Scaring the Customers’

Could you imagine going out to a restaurant and being told to leave by the staff because you were "scaring the customers"?

Mr. Oliver Bromley was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, which is a genetic condition where non-cancerous tumors to grow on his nerves, including his face. Due to this, he has a facial deformity. When he was visiting a south London restaurant, he was taken aback when restaurant staff approached him and said the unthinkable.

Bromley added that he is okay with people asking about his condition and believes that the restaurant incident could possibly be due to lack of education. He theorized that the staff could have believed that tumors could be contagious.