Olympic Icon Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting For Her Life’ in ICU With Rare Form of Pneumonia

Olympian Mary Lou Retton "has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," according to her daughter, McKenna Kelley,

Kelly shared the news along with a link to a Spotfund page dedicated to her mom on Tuesday (Oct. 10) via her Instagram Story.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she wrote. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured."

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," she continued.

The fundraiser had a goal of $50,000 and as of now has well surpassed that.

Retton, 55, is an Olympic icon in gymnastics. She made history at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles as the first American to win the individual all-around gold medal.

The gymnast also won a silver medal on the vault, bronze in the uneven bars and floor exercise, and helped the United States clinch a silver medal in the team competition.

Following her domination at the Summer Games, Retton was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportswoman of the Year" and was featured on a Wheaties box.

The next year, she won the American Cup all-around competition for the third time before ultimately retiring in 1986.