Everything New on Max in December 2023

Well, to be totally honest, Max does not exactly have a maximum amount of new content in December. There are a couple new comedy specials from Leo Reich and Gary Gulman, a documentary series called Murder in Boston from Jason Hehir, who made the fabulous Michael Jordan series The Last Dance, and there are also new documentaries about The Color Purple movie and how mankind prepared for the possible Y2K bug. And there are some big season finales for The Gilded Age and Julia in December as well.

And... well... there are some older movies too? You could watch Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey? You could binge a couple of Bond films like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service? There’s a Krypto and Scooby-Doo crossover cartoon? And there are some live sports on the Bleacher Report tier? That’s the extent of it.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Max in December 2023...

December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (2023)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

MGM MGM loading...

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

The Giver The Weinstein Company loading...

December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

HBO HBO loading...

December 30

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in December:

December 2

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 3 p.m.

December 4

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

December 5

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 8 p.m.

December 6

NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

December 7

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

Teams TBA, 9 p.m.

December 12

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

December 13

NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.

December 19

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

December 20

NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings*, 10 p.m.

December 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.