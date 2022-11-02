When Does ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Come to Streaming?

Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.

All those articles didn’t add up to much box office; the film wound up grossing about $44 million in the U.S. against a reported budget of $35 million. So odds are a lot of people have been waiting for the film to come to streaming before checking it out. They’ll get their chance in a matter of days as the movie is about to premiere on HBO Max later this month.

The sophomore directorial effort from Olivia Wilde, the movie is a twisty thriller set in a seemingly idyllic desert community named Victory where Alice (Florence Pugh) lives the life of a happy homemaker with her perfect, handsome, hard-working husband Jack (Harry Styles). But soon cracks begin to emerge in the superficial perfection of Victory. After attempting to rescue the survivors of a plane crash just outside of town, Alice begins experiencing strange visions and dreams. Neighbors start turning up dead. What the heck is going on in Victory?

Obviously we’re not going to spoil it here (although if you have questions we do have plenty of answers here). If you want to see what happens to Alice for yourself, Don’t Worry Darling will be streaming on HBO Max starting on November 7 — next Monday.

If you’re already an HBO Max subscriber, you don’t have to pay anything extra to check out the film. You might want to give it a try.