Is Megan Moroney's "Tennessee Orange" about Morgan Wallen?

The internet has been going wild with theories about TikTok star and country musician Megan Moroney's new single.

After some internet sleuthing, many fans believe Moroney's viral song, which was released Sept. 2, was inspired by the "Chasing You" singer. Now, some are wondering: Are Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen in a relationship?

Who Is Megan Moroney?

Megan Moroney is a rising country music singer. Moroney moved to Nashville in 2020 to start her music career. She released her debut single, "Wonder," in February 2021 to rave reviews. The same year she released her debut EP, Pistol Made of Roses.

She's also a social media sensation: Moroney has amassed over 300,000 followers on TikTok alone, where she posts videos of her music and day-to-day life.

Moroney is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she studied both digital marketing and music.

What Is 'Tennessee Orange' About?

The lyrics for "Tennessee Orange" tell the story of a girl from Georgia — in this case Moroney, a Georgia native — who falls in love with a Tennessean, who is a University of Tennessee football fan.

Moroney sings about how wearing orange, the University of Tennessee's signature color, is a "sin" in the state of Georgia, but she'll willing to do it anyway because it represents the person she loves.

On the chorus she sings:

I met somebody, and he's got blue eyes / He opens the door, and he don't make me cry / He ain't from where we're from, but he feels like home / He's got me doing things I've never done / In Georgia they'd call it a sin / I'm wearing Tennessee orange for him

Are Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen Dating?

Fans on TikTok and Reddit have theorized that the song is about the controversial country chart-topper, who originally hails from — you guessed it! — Tennessee. (Plus, he's got blue eyes, just like Moroney mentions in her viral song.)

One TikTok user also pointed out that Moroney posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a Tennessee Volunteers shirt — the very same design previously worn by Wallen in support of the University of Tennessee's football team.

In fact, Wallen even commented on Moroney's post. "GBO [Go Big Orange]," he wrote, to which Moroney responded with a blushing emoji.

Artists supporting artists? Or something more?

Meanwhile, a Reddit thread about the are-they-or-aren't-they relationship between Moroney and Wallen pointed out Wallen commented "Did we figure out who's [sic] shirt this is?" on another of Moroney's Instagram posts, to which she replied, "It's mine now."

While some believe "Tennessee Orange" is about Wallen, others believe it might be about another country musician instead. In August, Conner Smith released a song called "Orange and White," which chronicles the Romeo and Juliet-like tale of two lovers from opposing teams.