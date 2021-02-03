Maren Morris on Morgan Wallen N-Word Apology: ‘We All Know It Wasn’t His First Time Using That Word’

Maren Morris is just one of a number of celebrities, musicians and other country artists who have shared their reaction to Morgan Wallen's apology after he was caught on video using the N-word.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless,” Morris tweeted Tuesday (February 2). “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Morris also responded to an article regarding the incident using a head-shaking GIF. She also agreed when a fan brought up the fact that if a woman was in his situation, they would face consequences and be "canceled."

“Yup. We’d be dropped, endorsements lost, social pariahs to Music Row…,” Morris confirmed. Kelsea Ballerini replied, “The truth is the truth.”

Ballerini wrote a separate tweet, “The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music.”

Mickey Guyton, one of the few Black artists signed to a major record label in the country genre, shared a series of tweets addressing Wallen's harmful actions. "This is not his first time using that 'unacceptable' racial slur and we all known [sic] that," Guyton tweeted. "So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time."

Guyton added that she does not believe in cancel culture but that something has to be done: "People must all be given a chance to change. Morgan must feel the weight of his words but completely throwing someone away is detrimental to anyone’s mental health."

Cassadee Pope also addressed Wallen’s actions. “I’m disgusted. What happened does NOT represent all of country music. 'Sorry’ is only as heavy as its actions weigh. Let’s see if it carries what it should in days to come. I believe in change, but not if it’s performative. Time for someone to read a f--king book.”

See these reactions and more, below.

After the video was released, Wallen issued a statement via TMZ. "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," he said. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

This is not the first time that Wallen has made headlines in recent months. In October, Saturday Night Live pulled his performance after he broke COVID-19 protocols and was videotaped partying maskless and kissing random women. SNL rebooked him in December and they even poked fun at the situation in a skit.