Morgan Wallen Stars in ‘SNL’ Skit That Jokes About Him Previously Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Morgan Wallen made his Saturday Night Live stage debut just two months after he was uninvited due to breaking COVID-19 protocols.

On the December 5 episode of the comedy show, Wallen took part in a sketch alongside the evening's host, Jason Bateman.

The skit begins with Wallen partying without a face mask or social distancing at the University of Alabama, which actually happened in real life. Bateman, donning the same clothes as Wallen, approaches Wallen and explains that he's him from the future.

"I am you from the future and I came here to stop you from partying tonight," Bateman tells him. "Trust me, somebody's gonna post a video of you ignoring COVID protocols, the whole internet's gonna freak out. Once people hear about the party, you're in big trouble man. You're gonna get kicked off Saturday Night Live." Wallen tells his future-self that he doesn't want to lose the opportunity or disappoint his fans, so he better leave the event. Before he can, though, Bateman says that he forgot how fun the party was and questions if he should really go since he's having such a good time. Before long, Bateman asks if they can stay five more minutes, and additional chaos ensues.

Watch the full skit, below.

Along with participating in the skit, Wallen performed his latest single, "Still Goin' Down."

Watch his performance, below.