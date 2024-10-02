Spirit Halloween Hilariously Trolls ‘SNL’ Following Sketch Making Fun of Store

It's spooky season — and that means the resurrection of Spirit Halloween stores all across the nation.

Although the annual Halloween store is often the butt of jokes regarding store closings — Spirit Halloween stores typically pop up in the defunct retail locations of other shops that have since shuttered — the company clapped back after Saturday Night Live poked fun at them in a sketch.

In the Season 50 premiere that aired Sept. 28, a fake commercial poked fun at the store for “helping our struggling communities by setting up shop in every vacant building in the country."

The skit joked that Spirit Halloween stores often appear in "a condemned AutoZone where a murder happened" and provide customers with “wigs that give you a rash.”

The parody showed a young customer asking for a Taylor Swift costume and receiving one labeled "blonde singing woman."

SNL even went as far as to make fun of employees, saying the Halloween store provides jobs for "some of America’s hardest hit perverts."

Spirit Halloween fired back at the sketch comedy show via social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), the retail chain posted a mock costume for SNL called an "Irrelevant 50-Year-Old TV Show."

The costume comes with "dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings." See below:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 kicked off with Hacks star Jean Smart as host and Jelly Roll as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30PM ET on NBC.