Viral Meme Set to Linkin Park Song Reimagines Movies If They Came Out in 2007

2007 was a big year for rock band Linkin Park and now it is being celebrated with a new trend going around social media.

Movie fans are now imagining if their favorite movies came out in 2007 and were set to the band's groundbreaking song "What I've Done." Everything from Star Wars to The Godfather to Spider-Man, have now been touched by the trend.

Peep some of the best dubs of the song just below:

The trend has become so prevalent that Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda has broken his silence on it to reveal that he is a fan. In a new tweet he said: "It feels like 2007."

The song first made its film debut in the live-action Transformers film from director Michael Bay and he used the track with great success over the final scene.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Bay did before the third installment in the franchise, he said of the song and the band: "Linkin Park have always been huge Transformers fans."

He continued: "They do very ‘movie-esque’ kind of music. We’ve had a good run – their tracks for the first two movies became number one hits, and their song for this movie fit in perfectly."

Indeed Bay was correct about Linkin Park's association with the franchise and their song "What I've Done" reached No. 7 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. What's more, the song ranked No. 38 on the biggest hits of 2007.

It has since gone on to be certified 6x Platinum in the United States for selling 6,000,000 total units in the country.