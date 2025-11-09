Think You’ve Grown? Mercury Retrograde Might Test That Theory

The past is calling (again) — but this time, it’s testing what you’ve actually learned… and maybe even what you’ve taught others.

Starting Sunday (Nov. 9), Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius, kicking off a three-week cosmic rewind focused less on tech glitches and more on bold truths, belief systems, and why you think what you think.

Sagittarius is the zodiac’s truth-seeker: fiery, unfiltered, and always chasing meaning.

But when Mercury — planet of communication and mindset — hits reverse, clarity gets cloudy, conversations turn intense, and certainty? Suddenly not so certain.

TL;DR: What felt solid last week might now feel off.

You may second-guess your goals, question long-held convictions, or realize the advice you once gave someone else now weirdly applies to you. Cue the inner spiral.

Scorpio Vibes Incoming…

On Nov. 18, Mercury slips into Scorpio, pulling focus from big-picture ideas to deeper emotional truths.

What have you been avoiding?

What beliefs are rooted in fear?

And whose voice is actually driving your decisions?

Scorpio doesn’t do surface-level. If you’ve been dodging your own truth, this retrograde won’t let it slide.

Expect Delays, Drama & Déjà Vu

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is infamous for travel chaos, school snafus, and poorly timed hot takes.

Check your emails, re-check your itinerary, and maybe hold that bold post in drafts.

The upside? You might reconnect with a mentor, rediscover an old dream, or finally see a situation clearly — no filter, no fluff.

Because this retrograde isn’t just here to mess with your plans — It’s here to challenge your perspective.