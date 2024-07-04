Man’s Girlfriend Breaks Up with Him for Not Sharing Their Relationship on Social Media

A man is sharing that his current relationship is ending because his girlfriend wants to be posted on social media.

"For context, I have grown up in a very traditional household or social media isn’t a big factor in a relationship, and I have only had one Instagram account and I have posted twice out of the I don’t know maybe 10 years of having the account and I told my girlfriend when we first started dating that I don’t post a lot," he prefaces his Reddit post.

The man says that while he does not post her on social media, he compliments her everyday. However, this is not enough for her and she is now breaking up with him for not posting her on social media.

"And every day I would tell her she’s beautiful and that she’s gorgeous and that I love her to her face personally to her. So fast-forward, we are almost a year into our relationship and she is breaking up with me because she says I didn’t do the bare minimum of posting her when she told me a handful of times to be posted. And I posted her on my Snapchat a couple times, and I was going to post her for our one year and that is less than a month away. Now she is saying that just because I said things in person to her it’s not enough. I have to go public with our relationship for it to be enough," the man shared.

"I still don’t see it that way I think love is an interpersonal thing between two people and I could care less if the thousand or so people on my Instagram that I have no idea who I am knows if I’m in relationship or not. All of my friends know, all of my close relatives now everybody that I care about knows," he said before asking if he is wrong for not posting her.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not wrong in this situation.

"This sounds like an issue that would arise in a teenage relationship. Very stupid thing to be mad about," shared a Reddit user.

"Looks like you dodged a bullet my friend," someone else said.

"Get out now before she drive you insane," one comment read.

"Some people WANT the limelight. Some shun it. They are generally not compatible. Be glad you learned now," a separate person revealed.