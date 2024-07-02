Woman Worried She’s Wasting Time With Man Who Won’t Propose After Seven Years

A woman on Reddit is questioning her relationship after her boyfriend of seven years has yet to propose.

She told him three years ago how important marriage was to her. At the time, he told her that he was "working on it" and since then she has been waiting for him to pop the question.

"I don’t want to bring it up any more as I’m fed up. He clearly doesn’t want to get married, I don’t want to beg. I’ve even said I’m happy to elope as he has said that he wouldn’t want a big thing (elopement would be a sacrifice to me but happy to go along if that’s what he wants…) and yet I am still waiting," the frustrated woman wrote.

She is "worried" that she's "wasting years" of her life "on a man who doesn’t want to get married."

"I love him so much. But he's not making any moves [and it] is making me doubt his love for me," she concluded.

Users gave the woman some tough love in the comments section.

"I think your choices here are either to accept that he doesn't want to get married, and stay with him, or to accept that he doesn't want to get married, and leave him," one person wrote.

"If he wanted to, he would have," another shared.

"He doesn’t want to marry you. And if you want to be married anytime soon and want to have kids soon you don’t need to waste any more time on someone who doesn’t want to marry you. Leave him and find someone who DOES want to marry you. He is just stringing you along," someone else commented.