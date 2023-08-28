Miguel went viral over the weekend for a shocking live performance during which he hung from back piercings over the stage.

The jaw-dropping performance took place during the singer's special four-song concert at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to videos shared online, metal rods were attached to the piercings in Miguel's back, which allowed him to be suspended by hooks and wires while he sang his song "Rope."

"I'm hanging on to nothing / I'm hanging from the ceiling / Rope around my neck," Miguel sings on the track.



According to TMZ, the "Sure Thing" singer spent several months preparing for the stunt alongside experts who specialize in body suspension.

"Initially, it was a bit of, 'What is the most extreme way to push outside of what’s expected?' How far can I go in demonstrating how far I'm willing to go for art, for conversation? I couldn't have known how committed I was to the real purpose of this s--t until I had hooks in my back," Miguel told The Los Angeles Times about the stunt.

"It was a scary and freeing experience and emotion to go through because it's such a light switch. It has so much to do with pain. What does pain mean?" he added.

Many fans online were shocked by the wild stunt.

One person compared the trick to the singer "hanging like a rotisserie chicken."

One person even claimed to have been at the show, where they witnessed "people in the audience throwing up and passing out."

"At the show I worked [tonight] Miguel got pierced and suspended from hooks by his bare skin and then sang ... it was insane," the fan tweeted.

Others praised Miguel's "level of dedication" to his art.

Miguel's new album, Viscera, is out this fall.