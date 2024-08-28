Mike Posner Just Shared the Most Selfless, Beautiful Post on Social Media

The Detroit area born and raised singer, songwriter, and producer of pop, electronic, and R&B is best known for his incredible hits "Cooler Than Me," "Please Don't Go," and "I Took a Pill in Ibiza."

He's even produced and written songs for many artists including Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, and Iggy Azalea.

Over the last few years he's been on a mission to change his life from a money-and-fame-driven existence according to his social media posts.

It all started with his walk across America in April, 2019 in Asbury Park, New Jersey to Venice Beach in Los Angeles on October, 2019. According to the Inside Hook website, this was purely a cleansing thing for himself, aiming to get unstuck in a fake life.

During his self-discovery Mike sang for climbers at the Mount Everest base camp during its localized COVID-19 outbreak in 2021 as well as climbing this world's tallest mountain raising $250,000 for the Detroit Justice Center after summitting the massive 29,000-foot beast.

Now, he's offering up this very intimate, very selfless moment I just ran across on his Threads and his Instagram as he continues his new lease on life.

Wow, right?

According to his socials, the 36-year-old Mike is slowly unveiling the new, continually growing, health-conscious, inspiration-driven man he's becoming which includes new music after more than four years.

My mission is to unlock the magic potential in myself and others. Don’t worry about being ready because you never will be. Just keep showing up to the present moment with your "unready" ass and do your best. Magic shall ensue. Keep going.

Fun fact: Mike graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a 3.6 GPA. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

