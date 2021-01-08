Love is a volatile, explosive thing on Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne's new collaboration, "Flames." The two musicians released the song on Friday (January 8) and it's steeped in emo nostalgia.

"I still burn for you," the two singers proclaim on the emotionally charged pop-punk anthem, which captures the passion of an obsessive, ultimately self-destructive romance.

Listen below:

“Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," Mod Sun said in a press release for the single. "It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it."

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio ... This is the first of many," Lavigne added, hinting at future collaborations with the artist.

The pair initially teased that something was in the works back in December when Lavigne shared a photo of them in the studio together on Instagram. On Twitter, Mod Sun confirmed that "something is coming."

"Flames" is Mod Sun's third single off his forthcoming fourth studio album. The track was written by Mod Sun, Lavigne and John Feldmann, who also produced it. The song was announced on January 1.

Lavigne is working on new music set to release sometime in 2021. She has also reportedly written and possibly recorded with Machine Gun Kelly for her upcoming album.