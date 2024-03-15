Teen Devastated After Discovering Mom Hid Dream University’ Acceptance Letter From Them

A teenager on Reddit was heartbroken and angry after discovering their mom purposely hid their "dream" college acceptance letter from them.

"I've been getting into fights with her about college since I was 14 (mainly her telling me I wasn't going and me telling her I was). It was never a financial thing, but she felt I didn't have the personality to go to college," the teen began.

"Apparently, a little while ago, I got into one of my dream universities. I had been dreaming about this university for f---ing years and I got in on a scholarship (not full ride, but I had a lot of tuition off) and with the amount I was awarded, I could have paid for college myself (housing was free)," they continued.

However, their mom hid their acceptance letter from them.

"I had lost access to my email for a while, so I was relying on using her account to check for responses, but for a while, she wouldn't let me check, and she just said I didn't get any responses yet, and I believed her," the 17-year-old recalled.

The teen finally discovered the truth when they recently borrowed their mom's phone and accessed her email account.

"I yelled more than I ever had, I swore at her for the first time in my life, and I told her I'd pay for college myself, and that she's the worst thing that ever happened to me and once I was gone, I would never be speaking to her again," they explained.

Now, the two aren't talking and the teen's mom has accused them of inflicting "trauma" on her out of "teenage angst."

Users tried to support the teen in the comments section, with many blasting the mom for her behavior.

"No way she told the therapist the whole truth. Or your mom just made up the therapist's response. Someone who would do what she did to you will have no problem lying to manipulate you even further," one person wrote.

"Do well in school and prove to anyone who doesn’t believe in you that you CAN succeed and be the best. You’ve got this," another chimed in.

"I'm a mom myself. She purposefully hid an acceptance letter and lied when she was asked about it. She quite literally could've diminished your future success had you not found out about her weird need to keep it from you. Frankly, if this truly is your reason to cut off ties with your mother, then she can only blame herself for her deceit. Hope you do well in college!!!" someone else commented.