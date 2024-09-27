Monkey Brain: What it Is and What To do

Those middle-of-the-night wake-up calls leave our overactive minds racing like crazy, creating scenarios, making up stories, and even going from a current stressor to trying to relive and resolve things from years ago.

Falling down this rabbit hole of racing thoughts is so frustrating and sometimes truly dismal. It's only when daylight hits and it's time to start the day that we think back in horror about the places our mind traveled.

According to the Well and Good website, that 3 A.M. racing mind happens because it's truly the only time we're alone with our thoughts and have nothing distracting us.

This is called 'monkey mind' or 'monkey brain' and according to Psychology Today, it's a mainstream term that started with Buddhism. Monkey mind or brain refers to the unsettled, restless, or confused mind and inner critic.

It’s the part of your brain most connected to the ego, which contends that you can’t do anything right. The monkey mind insists on being heard. It is also the part of your brain that becomes easily distracted. The ego has the ability to create false thoughts, which is the inner chatter we hear most often. In fact, it is the voice in our heads that we sometimes tell to “shut up.” Otherwise, we can become overwhelmed by these thoughts or even lose touch with reality.

The habit that keeps me from monkey mind is to grab a book or open my iPad and watch a familiar and favorite show. It's comfort television for the soul. Usually, within 30 minutes I'm back asleep. The key is doing something else to distract, even if it's getting up and walking around for a minute.

From creating a nightly routine or journaling before bed to breathing exercises and meditation, according to Well and Good, this can help you avoid those racing thoughts.

Also, talking to someone about your monkey brain is key since depression, anxiety, or ADHD enhance it, especially if it's become a regular part of your life.

The important thing to note is that most of us go through this so no one is alone in experiencing monkey mind.

The last thing you want to do is beat yourself up because you can't fall asleep. Putting pressure on yourself will just ignite our monkey mind according to Well and Good.

