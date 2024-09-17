Oh, baby! An adorable new animal has taken over social media timelines and For You Pages across the internet.

Now, Moo Deng is a certified viral sensation.

The outrageously cute baby hippo is currently going wildly viral on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter (now X) and more.

Below, find out everything there is to know about Moo Deng and why the world has fallen in love with her!

What Kind of Hippo Is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng is a female baby pygmy hippopotamus.

According to the San Diego Zoo, this type of hippo has a rounder head than normal hippos. Its feet are less webbed, and it has longer legs than its cousin species.

It is much smaller than a common river hippo and is found in interior forests in parts of West Africa, mainly Liberia. However, it can also be found in neighboring countries such as Sierra Leone, Guinea and along the Ivory Coast.

How Old Is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng is only 2 months old, according to USA Today. She was born on June 10, 2024, to her parents: mother Jona, 25, and father Tony, 24.

She has two siblings, Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, who also live at the zoo.

Overall, she is the seventh child born to the hippo couple.

Notably, she is the granddaughter to Thailand's oldest hippo, Malee, who recently turned 59.

What Does Moo Deng Mean?

Moo Deng means "bouncing pig" in Thai, according to USA Today.

Where Is Moo Deng Located?

The baby hippo is located at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in eastern Thailand, in the city of Chonburi. The zoo is located about two hours away from the big city of Bangkok.

Following her rise to fame, the zoo has seen a sharp increase in visitors, going from 800 visitors a day to 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays and up to 20,000 visitors on weekends.

Why Is Moo Deng Gong Viral?

Moo Deng's most viral video has been viewed more than 33 million times, with more than 3 million likes.

In the clip, Moo Deng can be seen getting sassy with a zookeeper where she takes her food and runs from them.

In other videos, she can be seen trying to naughtily clamp her nearly toothless mouth around the zookeeper's hand, charging at the handler, slipping and sliding in her wet enclosure and playing with a water hose.

See more videos of Moo Deng, below: