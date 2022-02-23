Kanye West was the topic of conversation in many group chats last night because of his Donda 2 album listening and some of those convos have made its way online, resulting in the rapper trending on social media.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 22), Kanye took his talents to LoanDepot Park in Miami to perform some tracks from Donda 2 as well as songs from Donda. On one track in particular, "Sci Fi," Ye drops a bar that evoked side-eyes from many. The line in question: "When you lay down and I gave you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman."

One Twitter user spoke on the lyric and wrote, "@kanyewest aint no way you rhymed MORGAN FREEMAN with SEMEN."

Meanwhile, another person was completely unfazed and disinterested with Kanye's rhyme.

"I thought @kanyewest was moving to Russia," they typed. "But he's rapping about seman and Morgan freeman. Just go away already dude. Not even being original."

Kanye's "Sci Fi" was just one of the 23 tracks that were performed last night. The rapper-producer kicked thing off with his joint "True Love," which appeared to feature a posthumous verse from XXXTentacion, although some mistook the artistic support to be from Baby Keem.

X also seems to be on "Selfish," which was performed halfway through the show.

Other songs like "Pablo," with apparent appearances from Future and Travis Scott, "Eazy" featuring The Game and the headline-making Pete Davidson diss, the Virgil Abloh-inspired, Jack Harlow-assisted "Louis Bag," the newly released "City of Gods" with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, "First Time in a Long Time" featuring Soulja Boy, whom Ye recently exchanged words with, and "Kid We Did It" alongside the Migos were all performed as well. Check out Kanye's full setlist here.

Yeezy, who endured technical difficulties and sound issues during his livestreamed Donda experience and ultimately tossed his mic while performing, also teamed up with Balenciaga for his album merch, which can be found on his official website, shop.kanyewest.com.

The items range from $200 hoodies to $100 T-shirts and more.

See more reactions to Kanye West's semen-related Morgan Freeman bar below.

Listen to the "interesting" line below at the 2:09-mark.